WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One Results 4/18 - Four Titles On The Line, Unsanctioned Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One on April 18, 2026, coming to you live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada at a special main show start time of 6 PM ET!

Cody Rhodes will be putting the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line for the first time since the March 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown" as he defends against former friend turned foe Randy Orton. With Orton having won the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 28 to punch his ticket to WrestleMania, the voices in Orton's head began to take over which led to him attacking Rhodes on the March 13 episode of "SmackDown". Orton attacked Matt Cardona the following week on the March 20 episode of "SmackDown", which led to Stephanie McMahon warning Rhodes to be careful and not underestimate what Orton was capable of on the March 30 episode of "Raw". Later that week on the April 3 episode of "SmackDown", Pat McAfee revealed himself as Orton's ally by helping Orton attack Rhodes as he explained that the wrestling business needed saving and a change back to the Attitude Era in his eyes.

Stephanie Vaquer will be putting the Women's World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez on the February 2 episode of "WWE Raw" as she defends against Rodriguez's stablemate Liv Morgan. Morgan won the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble to secure her spot at WrestleMania 42 and later chose to face Vaquer on the February 23 episode of "Raw". Things have become increasingly personal tense between the two women over the last several weeks, with Morgan making a number of comments about Vaquer's upbringing. Vaquer responded by blindsiding Morgan with a series of attacks including the April 6 episode of "Raw" when Vaquer sent Morgan crashing through a television in the Judgment Day's clubhouse head first, and things culminated this past Monday on "Raw" when a pull apart brawl broke out between the two women as Vaquer was set to speak with Cathy Kelley.

AJ Lee will be putting the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line as she defends against former titleholder Becky Lynch. With Lee previously having dethroned Lynch as Women's Intercontinental Champion at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 28, Lynch sought out retribution by attacking Lee moments after Lee had retained her title against Bayley on the March 16 episode of "Raw". This led to a verbal confrontation between Lynch and Lee on the March 23 episode of "Raw", during which Lee threw out the challenge to tonight's match.

Lash Legend and Nia Jax of The Irresistible Forces will be putting their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line as they defend against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, and The Bella Twins' Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. Although Nikki's medical status has remained a little unclear since she sustained an ankle injury a few weeks ago, Legend and Jax have retained their title against Flair and Bliss and The Bella Twins on the March 13 and March 20 episodes of "SmackDown" respectively thanks to the latter two teams becoming involved in each other's matches to cause disqualifications. While Valkyria and Bayley received a shot of their own on the March 30 episode of "Raw", that match also ended in a disqualification when The Bella Twins and Flair and Bliss became involved in things.

Jacob Fatu cost Drew McIntyre the Undisputed WWE Championship to the aforementioned Rhodes by invading the Steel Cage during a Three Stages of Hell Match between the two men on the January 9 episode of "SmackDown". McIntyre has made it his mission to put an end to Fatu since, with them brawling each other on the March 20 episode of "SmackDown" that ended in them both falling off a tall platform in the parking lot of the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Following the high tensions between the two men, they look to settle their issues once and for all tonight when they collide with one another in an Unsanctioned Match that WWE cannot be held liable for whatever happens.

Having retired the likes of Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles, over the past several months, GUNTHER will be in action tonight as he goes head-to-head with Seth Rollins. Moments after Rollins had left his former ally Paul Heyman laid out with a Curb Stomp on top of a chair on the March 30 episode of "Raw", GUNTHER snuck up behind him on the outside and locked in a sleeper on him to cause him to fade.

World Tag Team Champions and The Vision members Logan Paul and Austin Theory will be joining forces with YouTuber IShowSpeed to take on Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight in the opening match of tonight's show. Paul and Theory previously dethroned The Usos as World Tag Team Champions in a Street Fight on the March 30 episode of "Raw" thanks to IShowSpeed being able to get ahold of Paul's signature pair of brass knuckles despite Knight's attempt to stop him. Knight subsequently blindsided IShowSpeed with an attack during one of IShowSpeed's live streams shortly after, with Theory later scoring a win against Knight on the April 6 episode of "Raw" due to Knight being distracted by IShowSpeed and Paul.

Additionally, John Cena is set to host the festivities at Night One of WrestleMania 42.