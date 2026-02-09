WWE Star Bron Breakker Reportedly Underwent Surgery, Return Timetable Unknown

It's WWE WrestleMania season, and it wouldn't be that time of year without plans for the big show changing. Already, WWE has reportedly shaken up its WrestleMania card by scrapping a proposed Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match, instead solidifying Reigns as the challenger for CM Punk's World Heavyweight Championship, while Rhodes appears on course to face Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Now another potential 'Mania change may be in the works, thanks to an untimely injury for "Raw" star Bron Breakker.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Breakker is out of action following surgery for what was described as a "serious hernia." PWInsider has since confirmed that Breakker suffered the injury last Monday on "Raw" while flipping over the announcer's table during an angle where Breakker destroyed the ringside area; by Wednesday, it was determined that he would require surgery. Neither report specified how long Breakker would be out of action for, potentially putting Breakker's WrestleMania status in jeopardy.

Breakker's "Raw" rampage was a result of an angle run at the Royal Rumble days earlier. While making his entrant at #2, Breakker was attacked by a masked individual, leading to his quick elimination by Oba Femi upon finally entering the ring. As a result, Breakker was the first Rumble participant eliminated.

Many immediately speculated that the mystery attacker was none other than Seth Rollins, who has been out of action recovering from an arm injury since October, and was last seen being betrayed by Breakker and The Vision on "Raw." While Rollins' status for WrestleMania had remained unknown, the Rumble angle and subsequent reporting had suggested that Breakker vs. Rollins was likely to be featured on one of Mania's two nights.