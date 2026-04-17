AJ Lee Shares Thoughts On Paige Potentially Returning To WWE

AJ Lee said she wanted to see Paige (otherwise known as Saraya) return to WWE like she and the Bellas have done.

Lee returned after a decade away from WWE last year, teaming with her husband CM Punk to face Becky Lynch and her husband Seth Rollins. She will now enter WrestleMania 42 this weekend as the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion against Lynch, and touched on the idea of a "Divas Era" renaissance in 2026 during an interview with "The Takedown on SI."

"Divas are built different and we can stand the test of time," she said. "Our fan base from back then were so passionate about fighting for us to get more, and have very much changed the world with us because they were so passionate."

She said it made her miss Saraya, and called on her and fellow former Divas Champion Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) to return.

"I loved Paige. I think she's to talented. If I could bring somebody back [it would be] her and Kaitlyn. Let's get them back."

Expanding on her relationship with Saraya she said, "She's so talented and I knew it from day one, and we'd always joke that I was her fairy godmother. I took her under my wing and tried to protect her. Just to see now would be just kind of heartwarming and healing. She would be a great addition to the locker room. I think [WWE] has really come a long way and the women work together so beautifully, they're so supportive, and I would love for her experience how fun it is now."

It just so happens that reports have emerged to say Saraya has re-signed and is due to return as Paige alongside Brie Bella, replacing the injured Nikki Bella in challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championship.