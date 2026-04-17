Report: WWE WrestleMania 42 To See Return Of Long-Absent Star To Replace Nikki Bella

A WWE WrestleMania 42 match is reportedly undergoing a slight change.

Last month, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella sustained an ankle injury during a tag bout against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on "WWE SmackDown." Because of it, her status heading into WrestleMania 42 then became unclear. According to PWInsider, that uncertainty has finally vanished as Nikki has been ruled unable to compete at WrestleMania in Las Vegas, just one day before she and sister Brie were set to vie for the Women's Tag Team Championships on the grand stage.

Due to Nikki's void of medical clearance, the outlet adds that WWE has lined up a WrestleMania replacement for her, with their sources under the impression that it will be former WWE Divas Champion Paige. Paige, known as Saraya in AEW, was reportedly spotted taking part in a rehearsal for the upcoming Women's Tag Team Championship match, which also involves Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, and Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

Along with her return to the WrestleMania stage, PWInsider indicates Paige has inked an official contract with WWE. The exact length of that deal is unknown, but according to BodySlam+, it spans multiple years, which suggests that Paige's return to WWE will extend beyond WrestleMania 42.

As Saraya, Paige left All Elite Wrestling in March 2025, opting to shift her focus to non-wrestling projects such as her memoir and her "Rulebreakers" podcast. Come January 2026, though, Paige scratched her wrestling itch once again by resuming her in-ring training.

The former "Anti-Diva" initially signed with WWE in 2011. In 2017, she suffered what was believed to be a career-ending neck injury. Still, she remained with WWE until the summer of 2022.