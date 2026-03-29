Nikki Bella Appears To Suffer Injury On WWE SmackDown

Former two-time WWE Divas Champion, Nikki Bella, apparently suffered an injury during her recent tag team match with sister, Brie, this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown."

While contrasting reports are coming in as of this writing, the first to break the news on this was Bryan Alvarez, of the Wrestling Observer. In his notes, he wrote: "Not sure the severity but Nikki Bella appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury while brawling off screen with Nia Jax before the finish of their tag match on 'SmackDown...' She was limping and had Nia throw her outside afterwards and never got into the ring again, and the doctor was over checking on her for the rest of the segment. Hopefully she's ok."

Oppositely, BodySlam's Cory Hays posted on his X account [formerly known as Twitter] that it wasn't a leg injury. More so, an ankle injury: "She turned her ankle a little bit during the tag match with Charlotte and Alexa. It didn't have anything to do with Nia."

She turned her ankle a little bit during the tag match with Charlotte and Alexa. It didn't have anything to do with Nia https://t.co/NddlgHelsr — Cory of Bodyslam.net (@Cory_Hays407) March 29, 2026

Backing Hays' report, a fan was able to obtain the footage and clipped the specific moment in which the Hall of Famer turned her ankle. In the post, it shows Bella awaiting her opponent Charlotte Flair from inside the ring. As Flair flies in from the apron through the ropes with a tackle, Flair grabs the back of Bella's left knee, where her ankle goes slightly outwards before the roll-up. Brie eventually picked up the pinfall victory for them against Flair and Alexa Bliss.

the brawl isn't when she got hurt.. she tweaked her ankle here, she just pushed through & finished the match but was limping when she came back into the ring to join brie after picking up the win. pic.twitter.com/bxsHAbtpDU — chey⚡️ (@meloismone) March 29, 2026

As of this report, no confirmation has been made by WWE or Bella herself on the severity of the injury. The Bellas both recently signed two-year contracts with WWE at this year's Royal Rumble, with determination to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, a title that just missed them months after departing the company. They, as well as Flair & Bliss, and Bayley & Lyra Valkyria are all gunning for their shot at the titles, with the latter team set to face the current champions, The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend), on "WWE Raw" tomorrow night. Rumblings backstage are that WWE is planning on inking these four teams in a fatal four-way match at WrestleMania 42 in less than three weeks. But those plans could change depending on the severity of Nikki's injury.