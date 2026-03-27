WWE SmackDown Results 3/27 - Randy Orton Appears, Giulia Faces Tiffany Stratton & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on March 27, 2026, coming to you live from the PPG Paints Arena In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania!

The various different facets of Randy Orton's personality were showcased during last Friday's episode of "SmackDown", with Orton doing everything from expressing his love for the fans and his confidence in dethroning Cody Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 42 to leaving Matt Cardona laid out with an attack. As all of the voices in his head seem to overlap with each other, Orton will be making an appearance on tonight's show.

Women's United States Champion Giulia will be competing in her first singles match since coming up short to Rhea Ripley via disqualification on the February 20 episode of "SmackDown" as she faces former Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Stratton scored a win against Giulia's ally Kiana James in singles competition on the March 13 episode of "SmackDown" despite a miscommunication between James and Giulia that was caused by the injured Chelsea Green.

Speaking of Ripley, she will be making an appearance of her own with something on her mind to share. Ripley came face-to-face with Women's Champion Jade Cargill last Friday ahead of their WrestleMania 42 match in a tense verbal confrontation, but B-Fab and Michin surprised Ripley with an attack as the newfound allies of Cargill.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be in action as they collide with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella in tag team competition. With Nikki and Brie having cost Flair and Bliss their shot at Nia Jax and Lash Legend's Women's Tag Team Championship on March 13 when they interfered in the match, Flair and Bliss decided to return the favor last Friday when they cost Nikki and Brie their own Women's Tag Team Match by becoming involved.

Country singer and rapper Jelly Roll will be competing in his first match since Night One of WWE SummerSlam on August 2, 2025 and second ever professional wrestling match when he goes head-to-head with Kit Wilson. Jelly Roll and Wilson have met one another in a couple of tense verbal confrontations, including last Friday when they had a slam poetry contest against one another.

Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his United States Championship against longtime respected rival Ilja Dragunov during the return of the US Open Challenge last Friday. Tonight, he will be bringing it back when he issues another US Open Challenge to anyone in the back who wishes to answer the call.

Additionally, Nick Aldis will be addressing the medical statuses of Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu after the latter two men spent most of last Friday's show brawling with one another that ended with both falling off a high platform in the parking lot of the Lenovo Center.