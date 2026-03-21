Nikki & Brie Bella Reveal Length Of Current WWE Deal, Say They'll Retire When It's Up

You can look, but you can't touch the legacy that is the Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie). Celebrating Women's Month in style, the twins are ready to let their hair down and allow their twin magic work its magic by seizing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, a title that escaped the Hall of Famers, roughly six months after their last tag team match together in 2018. Now in their Hall of Fame era, Nikki and Brie have announced that their new contracts will remain in effect until 2028, presumably until that year's Royal Rumble. And while they're cautiously optimistic that they'll receive the same treatment leading up to their ceremonial send-off as John Cena and AJ Styles had recently, they aren't holding their breaths.

"I don't think you and I will ever get that, but I would love to have that," Nikki mentioned on their show. "Because I do know that the contract that we signed, we signed a two-year deal starting Royal Rumble. And... I know just where I'm at, that's it. That will be the end for me and for us."

While it's good to think far ahead, the dual leaders of the Bella Army are ready to enjoy the fruits of their labor now before hanging it up for good. Nikki added, "I want to have some of my best matches. I want to have a lot of fun. But I want to have an iconic moment where... I could look back and go, 'Damn, that was a great two years.' We did it. I don't want to walk away with any what ifs."

Their comeback journey was met with a royal roadblock in Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, when "The Queen" interfered in their title match this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," that saw the Bellas just a grip away from becoming the new tag team champions in their first challenge against The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend). With revenge in sight, Nikki and Brie will get their chance to duke it out with Flair and Bliss on next week's "SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.