Brie Bella Returns To WWE Raw, Declares She And Sister Nikki Want Women's Tag Titles

Nikki Bella appeared alongside her sister, Brie Bella, during "WWE Raw" to declare their intent to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Both the Bellas made appearances in the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday, and while for Nikki it was just the latest in a line of appearances since July, Brie was making her return to the company for the first time in four years; she last appeared in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, and before that had last wrestled full-time with the company in 2018.

The Bellas appeared on Monday's "Raw" to address Brie's return to the company, with Nikki welcoming her sister back and touting their being together for the first time in seven years. Brie said that she had returned to the company after seeing her sister beaten down time and time again, declaring that they were the original women's tag team, and should thus challenge for the titles to that effect.

Indeed despite prominently featuring together as a tag team, the Bellas have only held gold as singles talents in the absence of the Women's Tag Team Championship, re-introduced in 2018. Brie first held the WWE Divas Championship for 70 days throughout 2011; Nikki went on to capture the Divas title on two occasions, first for just six days in 2012, and then a record-breaking 301 days for her second and last title run to-date.