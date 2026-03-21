Bella Twins' First-Ever Shot At WWE Women's Tag Titles Ends In DQ, Brawl On Smackdown

Nia Jax and Lash Legend defeated The Bella Twins to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship during "WWE SmackDown," albeit by disqualification.

The Bellas were wrestling their first tag team match together since 2018, looking to capture a title that wasn't established until after their full-time careers with the company came to an end towards the end of the last decade. And they almost did exactly that, had it not been for some untimely interference from Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss – Flair and Bliss having held the titles throughout last year.

Much of the bout saw Jax and Legend tormenting both their opponents as well as Flair and Bliss on the outside, with the Bellas forced to fight from underneath against the physically larger champions. Nikki locked in the Fearless Lock to Legend in the middle of the ring, appearing to be about to get the submission victory. Meanwhile, Jax went to hit Brie with a title belt on the outside of the ring, and Flair got in the way but caused a disqualification in the process, allowing Jax and Legend to retain their titles.

The three teams fought after the match, with the champions getting the better end of things and ending the segment standing tall over their challengers. Later on, it was made official that the Bellas could get some semblance of revenge over their defeat with a tag team bout against Flair and Bliss on "SmackDown" next week.