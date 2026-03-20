WWE SmackDown Results 3/20 - We Hear From Randy Orton, Two Championships On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on March 20, 2026, coming to you live from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina!

While titleholder Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton made their WrestleMania 42 Undisputed WWE Championship official during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown" when they put pen-to-paper, Orton shocked many when he turned his back on Rhodes in the moments that followed and used both the ring steps and a chair to leave him laid out. Following such, Orton will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella sat at ringside for the Women's Tag Team Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss and The Irresistible Forces last Friday, having called their shot as next in line moments before the match. However, Nikki and Brie ultimately caused the match to end in a double disqualification when they became involved and allowed Nia Jax and Lash Legend to retain their title. In light of last Friday's events, Jax and Legend will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line once again tonight as they defend against Nikki and Brie.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time ever since dethroning The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis on the January 23 episode of "SmackDown" as they defend against Damian Priest and R-Truth. Priest and Truth emerged victorious against The Motor City Machine Guns, Nathan Frazer and Axiom, Los Garza, and the aforementioned Wyatt Sicks in a Number One Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match on the March 6 episode of "SmackDown" to secure their spot in tonight's bout. Elsewhere, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin will be going head-to-head with Frazer and Axiom in tag team competition following their March 6 meeting.

Drew McIntyre will be returning to action as he collides with longtime rival Jacob Fatu. Tensions between the two men have been meteorically on the rise over the course of the last couple of months, with the two of them coming face-to-face with one another last Friday in a verbal altercation moments that ended with McIntyre made the decision to quit WWE before McIntyre cost Fatu a match against Trick Williams later that same night

Additionally, Jelly Roll and Kit Wilson will be meeting with one another following a verbal confrontation with one another last Friday.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping Randy Orton's betrayal of Cody Rhodes last Friday. Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore then greet audiences at home.