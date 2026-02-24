AJ Styles To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame After Leaving Gloves In Ring On Raw

AJ Styles got a special send-off in the main event of "WWE Raw," leaving his gear in the ring before being informed by the Undertaker that he would be the first inductee of the 2026 Hall of Fame class.

TNA legends Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Park, now a WWE producer and donning his old Abyss persona, were in attendance. So were former WWE and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who together as the Good Brothers rode alongside Styles as part of Bullet Club and its WWE-equivalent the OC. Long-time absentee star Omos was also in attendance for his championship-winning tag partner. Various WWE stars paid verbal tribute to Styles in a series of video package throughout the night before the main event segment featuring Styles himself.

Styles came out to the ring and was immediately emotional as the crowd showered him with "Thank you AJ" chants. He joked that he would have worn a suit, but the last time he did he was beating up Cody Rhodes. After a heartfelt promo that covered the breadth of his career, he took off his jacket and dropped it to the ring canvas, followed up with his signature gloves, and gave one last 'thank you' and 'love you' to his family at ringside. The locker room came out to the ramp, along with Paul "Triple H" Levesque to give Styles one last round of applause along with the crowd. And then the gong of Undertaker's entrance saw the lights go out, coming back up with the Hall of Famer making his entrance on a bike.

Undertaker asked if he was just going to leave his stuff in the ring and go, before continuing to say that they have unfinished business, and revealing that Styles will be the first inductee into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class. That brought more tears of joy to Styles' eyes as they embraced and his family joined him at in the ring to close the night off.