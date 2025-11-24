Former WWE & AEW Star Saraya Offers Update On Potential Wrestling Return

Since departing from All Elite Wrestling in March 2025, Saraya has deeply immersed herself in several non-wrestling projects, such as the release of her memoir and a new podcast, titled "Rulebreakers." In between it all, though, Saraya admits that the itch to wrestle hasn't completely gone away.

During an interview with "Toronto Sun," Saraya addressed her plans to potentially return to in-ring action. "I've had a wonderful year to dip my toe into the outside of the wrestling world, and it's been wonderful," she said. "I have loved it and I have enjoyed it, but once you're a wrestler, you always miss it. I am starting to get the bug for it again. I went through a stage where I kind of fell out of love with it for a second and I'm just like I need to take a break from it. That was the whole goal.

"I have found a new love and I found this new passion for it again. I am going to get into training in January, and we'll see where that takes me. If I was to ever come back, not saying I am, but if I was to ever come back, I want to be at the top of my game and be wrestling better than when I was wrestling back when I was in NXT."

While contemplating the possibility of resuming her in-ring work, Saraya noted that she reached out to fellow veteran Natalya, who then offered her a spot to train at The Dungeon 2.0 run by "The Queen Harts" herself and TJ Wilson. That offer was quickly met with an acceptance from Saraya. Whether it will result in an official in-ring return has yet to be seen, though Saraya confirmed the odds of it happening are "a lot higher" than previous months. Saraya last wrestled in October 2024.

