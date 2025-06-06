WWE's Natalya Felt 'Inspired' After This Bloodline Member Trained At The Dungeon

In addition to her in-ring work with WWE, Natalya runs a training facility, called The Dungeon 2.0, in Florida alongside her husband, WWE producer TJ Wilson. Recently, Natalya and Wilson coordinated a training session with several notable names, including Gail Kim, B-Fab, Angelo Dawkins, Baron Corbin, and current WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu. While appearing on "Busted Open Radio" the day after, "The Queen of Harts" revealed that Fatu's presence left her particularly motivated.

"We had a lot of really great people last night, but last night was the first time Jacob had come to The Dungeon," Natalya said. "I just could feel wrestling in his heart. I felt so inspired because he really brought his ['f*** you' spirit]. I say this all the time to people and they don't quite understand unless they come to the Dungeon, but he brought his 'f-you.' He just brought so much passion. You could tell he just loves this.

"When he gets in the ring and he gets on the mat, just the level of passion that he has for this, it just literally charged the entire practice to another level that I was like, this is insane. I couldn't believe the stuff that he was doing, the way that he was moving, how much like he worked. He worked for three hours."

Upon reviewing the footage of their training session afterward, Natalya was especially impressed by the intensity and heart put into Fatu's in-ring work. She noted the same about his energy, while adding that it also "scares the s***" out of people. Fatu won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 by defeating LA Knight.

