Saraya Looks Back On 'Magical' WWE Moment With Fairy Godmother AJ Lee

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, sat down with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast, and revealed the best moment of her wrestling career, including a surprising tidbit about who gave the news to her.

For someone who grew up in a wrestling family and dreamed of making it big in WWE, Saraya's debut on the main roster was more than just a match, it was the moment her entire life changed. Coming from "NXT," she was already turning heads, but nothing could have prepared her for what was about to happen on "Raw."

"My ultimate moment was debuting and winning the Diva's Championship, 'cause that's all I ever wanted to be, I wanted to be a WWE diva. And to do it at 21 too, you know? And in that same day, or the day before, Dwayne [The Rock], I'm in his office backstage, and he's like, I'm gonna make a movie on your life, and I'm like, what. Then he's like, you're gonna debut tomorrow, and you're gonna win the Diva's Championship. I was f****n' sobbing dude."

That debut match was against the top woman in the business at the time, AJ Lee. Saraya goes on to open up about her relationship with Lee, one of her inspirations in the wrestling business.

"AJ was amazing. She's like, my fairy godmother as well. That's what I've called her for so long. She just kinda took me under her wing and protected me," Saraya said. "That was the most magical moment for me."

The English performer also reflected on her time in AEW in the hour-plus sit-down.

