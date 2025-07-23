Saraya Reflects On Time With AEW, Choice To Depart

Last September, Saraya reportedly signed a one-year contract extension with All Elite Wrestling. Months into it, however, she broke the news that she and the company had mutually parted ways, which then made her a free agent. During a recent appearance on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Saraya opened up about her journey in AEW as well as her decision to leave it after two and half years.

"It got to a point, I loved my time there, I really did, but there was nothing really much for me to do," she said. "When I was there, all I wanted to do was help elevate the division. So I'm like, 'I'll eat a pin here and there, I'll do it, whatever someone needs.' I don't think there was much room for me there. You have big stars there, and I just decided that this is probably the perfect time for me to take a step back, because the only thing left for me to do there would be to wrestle Mercedes [Mone]."

Unfortunately for Saraya, her hope to tangle up with Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) in AEW would not materialize as "The CEO" already had a number of other storylines, such as her AEW Women's Championship match with Toni Storm, lined up prior to Saraya's original contract expiration date. Realizing this, the former "Anti-Diva" chose to refocus her energy into non-wrestling projects, including her memoir and new podcast, "Rulebreakers."

"It's nice to collect a paycheck sometimes, sure, but I'd rather be active and doing something I'm really enjoying," Saraya said. "That's why I wanted to do the podcast, my book came out, all that kind of fun stuff, so I can put all my energy into that, rather than being like, when am I going to be on TV next? I don't want to have to stress about that. So it was just easier, and Tony [Khan] was great. He was agreeing too."

During her time in AEW, Saraya enjoyed one reign as AEW Women's Champion and a run as the leader of The Outcasts faction.