Saraya Confirms Her AEW Contract Expires Later This Year, Won't Rule Out WWE Return

It's been nearly four months since Saraya was last on AEW TV, with the 2024 Title Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite" being the last time the former AEW Women's World Champion wrestled.

In a recent interview with "TMZ," she talked about her future in professional wrestling and discussed if she would ever return to WWE. While she stated that she loves WWE, there is still a little time left on her AEW contract before anything can happen.

"My contract is up with AEW in September, so I don't know. Maybe I'll stay with them, maybe not, I don't know," Saraya revealed.

Saraya's contract had been the subject of much discussion, as it was reportedly set to expire in September 2024, but the company decided to offer a one-year deal which she signed. Her original deal had an extra year option that wasn't called upon, and she was instead given a new deal. September 2025 would put Saraya almost three years to the day she joined AEW as she made her initial appearance for the company back at the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" in 2022.

Saraya has reportedly been working on several different non-wrestling projects that have been keeping her busy, and there are no injuries that she has been nursing as of this writing. Before her time away from the ring, Saraya had been feuding with the returning Jamie Hayter, which ended in Hayter winning a Saraya's Rules match at the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Collision," which aired on September 28, 2024.