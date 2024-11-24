AEW's Saraya Confirms Reason For Recent Absence In Red Carpet Interview

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya hasn't wrestled since October, last competing in a four-way No. 1 Contender's match on the October 8 "Dynamite" that didn't go her way. In a new red carpet interview with "The Buzz," the "Fighting With My Family" inspiration revealed that she's taking some time away from Jacksonville so she can spend it in Hollywood.

"I'm taking a little break right now so I can do more of this stuff again," Saraya said on the American Reality Television Awards red carpet in Los Angeles. "I haven't been on a red carpet in a minute, but it's nice to be back."

Saraya's comments confirm reports from last week, which said the absent star wasn't injured and was merely spending time working on side projects. The nature of those projects is not clear. Saraya signed a new contract with AEW earlier this year; first meant to extend her initial contract, but AEW and Saraya came to terms on a whole new one-year contract instead. Her former running buddy Harley Cameron has mainly been a singles competitor during Saraya's absence, often involved in the simmering feud between AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa.

Before her hiatus, Saraya had been feuding with Jamie Hayter, which started after Hayter returned from injury to interrupt Saraya in Wembley Stadium during All In. The feud ended in a "Saraya's Rules" match on the September 28 "AEW Collision" in Arthur Ashe Stadium, which Hayter won despite the myriad disadvantages the stipulation provided.