Backstage Update On Status Of Absent AEW Star Saraya

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya hasn't been seen since before the WrestleDream pay-per-view in October, which has led a number of fans to wonder where she has gone. However, Saraya is still very much with AEW as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that she is not injured as far as he is aware, and is simply taking some time away from the ring to work on some other projects.

Saraya's last match in AEW saw her loss to Willow Nightingale in a four-way match to determine who would face Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship at WrestleDream, with Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter being the other participants. Saraya had been feuding with Hayter since All In London when the latter star returned to the company after a 15-month lay-off, which officially concluded at the "Grand Slam" edition of "AEW Collision" in September. Hayter defeated Saraya in a "Saraya Rules" match to end the feud.

Saraya had signed a new one-year deal with AEW earlier this year. Her original two-year deal that she signed in 2022 reportedly had the option of an additional year if everything went according to plan, but AEW opted to not activate this clause and instead signed Saraya to fresh deal.

There are no initial plans in place for when Saraya returns, but she was last seen teaming with Harley Cameron as part of The Outcasts. Cameron has continued as a singles competitor since her partner as been away, and has faced the likes of Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, and Mina Shirikawa.