Big Update On Saraya's AEW Contract Status Following Collision Grand Slam Taping

From Daniel Garcia to Dustin Rhodes to Ricky Starks, there are several AEW talents whose contract status are seemingly up in the air. Despite all the questions that remain, there is seemingly an answer to one of the names on the list. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Saraya will reportedly remain with AEW until September of next year after putting pen-to-paper for a new contract, with conversations taking place prior to the "AEW Collision" Grand Slam taping that was held this past Wednesday following "AEW Dynamite." While her original contract did stipulate that an option year was available which would keep her signed to the company for another year under the terms of her current contract, AEW reportedly chose not to invoke it and instead signed her to a different deal altogether.

Advertisement

During the taping, Saraya squared off with Jamie Hayter in the inaugural Saraya Rules Match. The two women have had their fair share of issues over the course of the past few weeks, dating back to the AEW All In Zero Hour Pre-Show on August 25 when Hayter made her return from injury and interrupted Saraya's homecoming celebration in the process.

Saraya initially joined AEW back in September 2022, debuting at the "Dynamite" Grand Slam special after Toni Storm had retained her AEW Women's World Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match. She later became the titleholder herself, defeating Storm, Baker, and Hikaru Shida in her home country of England at All In 2023.