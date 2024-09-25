AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Live Coverage 9/25 - Nigel McGuinness Looks To Face Bryan Danielson, Three Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" Grand Slam on September 25, 2024, coming to you live from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City, New York!

AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson has been sidelined from in-ring competition since AEW All Out earlier this month when Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Marina Shafir blindsided him with an attack after he had successfully defended his title against Jack Perry of The Elite. Should he be cleared by medical officials tonight, he will be returning to action for the first time since as he collides with longtime foe Nigel McGuinness in a non-title match.

Speaking of Moxley, he will be competing in a match of his own as he goes one-on-one with his archrival Darby Allin. Should the former emerge victorious, he will receive the latter's shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW WrestleDream next month which he initially won after winning the Royal Rampage match on the July 26 of "AEW Rampage".

Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson will be putting the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against the aforementioned Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta on September 7 as they defend against AEW International Champion Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay and Fletcher secured their spot in tonight's match after winning a Tag Team Gauntlet Match two weeks ago on "Dynamite".

Mariah May will be putting the AEW Women's World Championship on the line in her second defense since dethroning Toni Storm at AEW All In on August 25 as she squares off with Yuka Sakazaki. May and Sakazaki have encountered one another a handful of times over the course of the past couple weeks, and came face-to-face in a tag team match during last week's edition of "Dynamite" with the latter and Queen Aminata emerging victorious over the former and Serena Deeb due to disqualification.

Additionally, Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Kingdom will be challenging HOOK for the FTW Championship in a FTW Rules Match. Prince Nana will also be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share in regards to Swerve Strickland.