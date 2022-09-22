Saraya Comments On Her AEW Debut

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her shocking AEW debut last night on the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." Saraya came out to a thunderous ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City and scared off Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb after a four-way match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship that saw champion Toni Storm prevail over Baker, Deeb, and Athena.

Saraya has mostly been away from the wrestling world since her contract with WWE expired in early July, with her only appearance being that of a special guest referee on an independent show next month.

Following "Dynamite," Saraya took to Twitter to discuss the live reaction to her debut and revealed who allowed her to use the theme song she came to the ring to: "F****** WOW! Absolutely blown away by the pop in the stadium and the reception outside of it. Been a long journey. Couldn't be happier to be in @AEW thank you to everyone! 🥹🥹 and thank you to my babe @RonnieRadke for letting me use his song Zombified! LFG!! ❤️❤️"

It's typical for wrestlers who plan to make a surprise debut to stay hidden beforehand. Saraya tweeted a photo of the outfit she wore yesterday, stating: Thanks @Lizzy_Cupcake for capturing me in my prime hiding attire last night 😂"

Saraya held multiple roles in WWE, starting her career with "NXT," where she became the brand's inaugural women's champion. She went on to become a two-time WWE Divas Champion. Due to a neck injury, Saraya has not wrestled since 2017 and had moved on to roles such as general manager of "Smackdown" and manager for the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). Saraya also worked with "WWE Backstage," a show that was hosted by Renee Paquette and Booker T on FS1.