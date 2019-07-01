Paige recently spoke with The Sun to promote the DVD release of WWE Studios' "Fighting with My Family" movie and was asked about Vince McMahon's reaction to the film.

"I don't know what Vince's reaction to it was. But if you get a big hug from Vince McMahon you're doing well. I saw him last week and he gave me a big hug and said, 'I'm very happy for you.' I don't know it that's about the movie or the fact that I'm healthy. I think he probably liked it if he did watch it," Paige said.

Paige also spoke about being the manager for The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane. Paige is convinced the team can be a game changer for the WWE women's tag team division, if they can get the TV time. She talked about being frustrated over how the team has been used.

"If we don't get used I get really frustrated because we're a good tag team and we need to be utilised. Sometimes the writers have so much on their plate with everyone else's storylines, they put things on the backburner. I have to remind them, 'Ok, but there is a women's tag team title… I'm like, 'What the hell dudes? Let's make something happen.'

"It frustrates me but once you actually get to speak with Vince and Hunter about your problems and frustrations, they're always the first to say, 'Let's change this.' If you go up to writers it's like talking to a brick wall sometimes, whereas if you go to Vince and Hunter they're like, 'If you have a problem we can change that for you.' The Kabuki Warriors can be a force to be reckoned with and that was the plan from the beginning... After the match in Tokyo hopefully we'll get to build towards a pay-per-view, which gives the girls something to look forward to. So I'm happy we have a boss that really listens to us."

As noted, Sane and Asuka became the new #1 contenders to WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics by winning a non-title match in Tokyo this past week. There's no word yet on when they will get their title shot.

Regarding her WWE future, Paige said she wouldn't be interested in a role on the creative team, but she does see herself staying with WWE in some capacity, and she's interested in pursuing acting.

"One way or another I'll always be a part of WWE, whether it's in front of the camera or behind the camera. I'd love to do a GM role again. I felt like I really found myself in that role. It really pushed me," she said. "Also, I love acting, I truly really love it. Obviously wrestling always will be my first passion but unfortunately I can't do that anymore."