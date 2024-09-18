Backstage News On AEW Contract Status Of ROH Double Champ Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes may be a double champion in Ring of Honor, but there are no guarantees that he will be sticking around AEW after September. According to Fightful Select, Rhodes' deal with the company is still up and the end of the month, as Fightful initially reported last year.

Rhodes is currently a ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion alongside the Von Erich brothers, as well as ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside Sammy Guevara. Fightful reports that "many" assumed Rhodes' title victories meant he'd signed a new deal, but that is apparently not the case as of this writing. The report contains no indication of whether Rhodes is considering jumping back to WWE, the company where he spent the majority of his career for two decades, and where his brother Cody Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. According to Fightful, in addition to his spots on the AEW and ROH rosters, Rhodes helps out and contributes to the women's division behind-the-scenes.

Rhodes debuted in ROH at Death Before Dishonor in July 2024 and teamed with Marshall and Ross Von Erich, defeating The Dark Order to win a shot at the ROH Six-Man titles. They defeated the Undisputed Kingdom later that month at battle of the Belts to win the championships. Rhodes defeated the Undisputed Kingdom once again, alongside Guevara, to win the ROH tag belts on an episode of "AEW Collision."

