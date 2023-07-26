Backstage News On Dustin Rhodes' Current AEW Contract Status

Dustin Rhodes will continue to be All Elite for a while longer, with over a year reportedly remaining on his current contract with the company.

According to Fightful Select, that's how much time Rhodes has left on his AEW deal. Sources told the outlet Rhodes' deal is up in September 2024. He has been with the company since 2019. Fightful was not told of any extension for the 54-year-old.

In December, Rhodes told "Busted Open" his deal expires at the end of July 2023, but Fightful did not have further information on what caused the date change. Many suspected Rhodes would get involved in his brother Cody Rhodes' SummerSlam match against Brock Lesnar. In an interview in April, Rhodes said his 35th year in pro wrestling may not be his last.

Rhodes debuted in September 1988 for Championship Wrestling from Florida. Prior to his AEW run, he was best known for his character Goldust in WWE. In 2022, Rhodes spoke about his next steps in wrestling, which could involve coaching and mentoring. Rhodes had previously been coaching in AEW, in addition to his in-ring work. He also owns his own wrestling school, Rhodes Wrestling Academy.