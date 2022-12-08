Dustin Rhodes Confirms When His AEW Contract Is Up

The end of his in-ring days is in sight for AEW's Dustin Rhodes. The long-time veteran of the squared circle made that clear recently when he announced that 2023 would be his last year in the ring. And, at least a few days removed from the announcement, Rhodes is sticking to that statement.

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rhodes went further into why he had decided that 2023 would be his last ride, including talking about why he was wrestling less on AEW TV and how his recovery time between matches has extended. He also revealed that his decision to walk away coincides with his AEW contract coming to an end.

"I made the decision that 'Hey man, at the end of July, my contract is up. And I'm going to be done with the in ring, or at least tone it way, way down,'" Rhodes said. "I don't know if that's going to be it, because when we say we're retiring, we always come back. And we never say never. But that's what I'm looking for, an end date for my in-ring wrestling career."

Rhodes feels getting out of wrestling around the 36-year mark of his career is a good number to leave off on, and he has no regrets for his career overall, regardless of the good or bad that's happened. But while his in-ring days may be winding down, Rhodes is still looking to be involved in wrestling going forward.

"I want to get out while I can still walk, but still teach the kids, still coach hopefully, if I'm allowed to do that, and occasionally make an onscreen appearance," Rhodes said. "I just don't want to embarrass myself is the main thing."

