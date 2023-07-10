Cody Rhodes Challenges Brock Lesnar To Tiebreaker Match At WWE SummerSlam

If you believe Cody Rhodes, everyone has their own metaphorical Brock Lesnar. "The American Nightmare," however, is hoping to deal with the real thing at SummerSlam next month.

After making his entrance Monday night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes waxed poetic about his relationship with the crowd — both in attendance and at home — declaring that to him, that relationship is never performative. Then he switched his focus to momentum, saying that everywhere he goes, he is cheered; everywhere he goes, the crowds seem to get louder and louder; everywhere he goes, he wins.

And yet, he cannot shake the "Beast Incarnate."

So while Rhodes believes everyone has their own personal Lesnar, it's just not all that common that they come in the form of a 6'3", 280-pound monster. He hopes to vanquish the beast once and for all, declaring, "What I dream is a rubber match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam." And he's set to lay it all on the line, adding, "I'm gonna finish the chapter that you started for no damn reason!"