WWE Raw Live Coverage 7/10 - Seth Rollins Vs. Dominik Mysterio, No Disqualification Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on July 10, 2023, coming to you live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York!

Cody Rhodes has something to say to Brock Lesnar following the massive brawl that occurred between them in the opening moments of last week's episode of "Raw". The issues between the two men have not been a secret, with both men currently holding a win over one another following their encounters at WWE Backlash and WWE Night of Champions earlier this year.

Dominik Mysterio went one-on-one with World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a non title match last week, but ultimately came up short after his Judgment Day teammate Damian Priest caused a disqualification on his behalf. Tonight, he will have another chance to get his hands on Rollins as the two square off in a rematch.

Tommaso Ciampa is set to collide with The Miz in a No Disqualification Match. The former allies have not been shy about their disdain for one another, blindsiding each other with attacks over the past couple of weeks following the return of Ciampa on the June 19 edition of "WWE Raw".

Drew McIntyre will be making his long-awaited return to in-ring competition as he joins forces with Matt Riddle to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Kaiser, Vinci, and their Imperium teammate GUNTHER have been seeking retribution against Riddle for perceived disrespect towards them and McIntyre for confronting GUNTHER during WWE's Money In The Bank Premium Live Event.

Additionally, Alpha Academy will be hosting Maxxine Dupri a Graduation Ceremony in light of her teaming with Chad Gable to defeat The Viking Raiders and Valhalla during her in-ring debut last week and the subsequent victory that ensued. Logan Paul is also set to face off with Ricochet in the ring following their recent issues with one another.