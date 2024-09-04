The Von Erichs Explain How They Ended Up Working With AEW's Dustin Rhodes

Marshall and Ross Von Erich are now firmly entrenched in the AEW/ROH roster, having won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship alongside Dustin Rhodes in July. Appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," the brothers described how their newfound partnership with Rhodes first began.

Advertisement

"We just happened to bump into Dustin before the show [in Austin, Texas]," Ross said. "We just hit it right off. It was our first time meeting and then he's like, 'Hey, I'm gonna be right back,' and he went and talked to Tony [Khan]."

Rhodes came away from the conversation with Khan and told the Von Erichs that the Texas natives would likely be working together. The trio first teamed up in February for what seemed like a one-off match on "AEW Rampage." However, they picked the partnership back up over the summer, as AEW established a residency in the suburbs of Dallas, Texas.

Months into their partnership with Rhodes, Ross and Marshall have great things to say about working with the veteran. Looking back on their title victory at AEW Battle of the Belts XI, the two brothers credited Rhodes for helping them realize the impact of the moment.

Advertisement

After that win, Ross and Marshall wrestled during the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW All In, teaming up with Rhodes again, as well as Sammy Guevara and Katsuyori Shibata. The Von Erich-Rhodes trio will likely continue to be active on ROH, but it seems as though they'll continue to be featured on AEW in some capacity. Ahead of All In, Ross and Marshall wrestled a tag team match against The Outrunners on "AEW Rampage," picking up their first AEW win strictly as a duo.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.