The Von Erichs Open Up About Winning ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

Marshall and Ross Von Erich, sons of Kevin Von Erich, began making appearances in AEW and ROH last year, around the release of "The Iron Claw." Back in July, the two captured their first title in either company at AEW Battle of the Belts XI, winning the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship with Dustin Rhodes. Appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," the two brothers shared their reaction to the title victory.

"It really didn't completely sink in until a few days later," Ross Von Erich said. "It all happened at once. That was all a surprise, for the wrestlers to come out there — [Katsuyori] Shibata and all these crazy [people]. We have so much respect for these guys."

Ross also complimented referee and "Unrestricted" co-host Aubrey Edwards for her contributions to the match. Marshall Von Erich then began speaking about the impact of "The Iron Claw" on their wrestling careers, stating that it brought a lot more attention to the duo. While the brothers emphasized that their dad is a very happy man, surrounded by many grandchildren, they also acknowledged the legacy left by their late uncles — Jack, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris.

"As Ross and I have gotten into wrestling, it's been almost like a quest to get to know our uncles better," Marshall continued. "[They] were our heroes, and we have a ton of nieces and nephews so we try to be the uncles that we didn't have. And we would've loved to have had our uncles around growing up."

The experience of having their dad by their side while winning a championship was something the two brothers won't forget. Additionally, Marshall gave credit to Rhodes for offering sage advice and helping them appreciate the impact of the moment.

