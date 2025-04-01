Former AEW Star Saraya Opens Up About Relationship With Former WWE Champ AJ Lee

Though AJ Lee has been out of the world of professional wrestling for a decade now, fans are still calling for the former WWE star to make her return. Wrestler Saraya (AKA Paige) recently released a book that discussed, among other things, her time on the road in WWE with Lee. Speaking with Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown" to promote the memoir, Saraya was asked if she could possibly envision the path of her career without Lee playing a role in it, and the former AEW star could not.

"I have no idea where my career could have gone," Saraya said. "She definitely helped me, big time, when I first came on the road. It's very intimidating and she let me travel with her and she kind of took me under her wing."

Throughout Saraya's first year on the main roster, she stated that Lee acted like a mother to her, and she referred to Lee as her "fairy godmother." As an example of Lee's kindness, Saraya recounted her first WWE tour of the United Kingdom, with Lee purchasing her a pair of Union Jack-themed Doc Marten boots as a gift to commemorate the occasion.

"I was so grateful for her," Saraya continued. "I don't know if I could've done my first year without her."

Along with helping Saraya get used to being on the road, Lee also helped Saraya in the ring by working live events with the young wrestler, who was still in her early 20s at the time. Asked about the prospect of a wrestling reunion with Lee, Saraya stated that it would be something "special," and she hopes that Lee does decide to come back to the industry one day.

