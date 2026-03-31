WWE WrestleMania 42 Card Adds Women's Tag Title Four-Way, Surprising Singles Match

It's been a busy day for WrestleMania match announcements. Earlier in the show, two matches were made official — Finn Balor will face Dominik Mysterio, while Penta announced a ladder match for his Men's Intercontinental Championship.

During "Raw," The Irresistible Forces defended their tag titles against Bayley & Lyra Valkyria. The Bellas, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss came to the ring. Flair and Bliss caused a disqualification, which led to a brawl involving all four teams. Later in the show, it was announced that they will all compete for the tag titles at WrestleMania in a Fatal 4-Way.

Seth Rollins was arrested last week, but Adam Pearce announced to Paul Heyman that all charges had been dropped, and that Rollins is medically cleared to compete. Right on cue, Rollins attacked Heyman from behind with a chair and landed a Curb Stomp. While fans may have been expecting Bron Breakker, who was reportedly backstage for the show, GUNTHER appeared instead to drag Rollins from the ring and put him in a sleeper. He pointed to the WrestleMania sign and got his wish. He will be facing Rollins at "The Show of Shows," as announced by Pearce later in the evening.

Earlier in the day, John Cena announced that he will be hosting a two night event. WrestleMania 42 will be April 18 & 19.