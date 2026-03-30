John Cena Announces Himself As The Host Of WWE WrestleMania 42

Ever since he officially retired from action in December, wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has teased that his WWE involvement will continue in some form for years to come. We now have our first details on how exactly that will play out, with Cena announcing on X this morning that he will serve as the host of WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Since retirement, my "road" has looked a little different... but now I can officially say I'm headed to WrestleMania!!!! See you in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/nyNypOhRpk — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 30, 2026

Cena began by revealing that he was currently filming a movie for Netflix called "One Attempt Remaining," then pointed out that Hollywood was not too far from Vegas.

"I'm also on the road, which is ironic, because there's a 'Road to WrestleMania' going on," Cena said. "Rumor around this town is: WrestleMania needs a host. Well, I'm already on that road, so I will see you at WrestleMania."

Cena's last match took place on December 13, 2025, at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington D.C. The controversial finish saw Cena tap out to GUNTHER with a smile on his face, leaving fans feeling conflicted in the aftermath.

Although there were rumors that Cena was bound for the WWE Hall of Fame in 2026, that doesn't appear to be the case, barring another surprise announcement. That lineup already features AJ Styles, Stephanie McMahon, and Demolition in the main wing, Dennis Rodman in the celebrity wing, and Sid Eudy and "Bad News" Brown in the legacy wing.

WrestleMania 42 is set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium. Eight matches have been announced thus far, including Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and a WWE Woman's Championship bout between Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit John Cena and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.