John Cena Provides Update On WWE Contract As Retirement Looms

John Cena has revealed his new role with WWE after his final match on December 13.

Cena will walk away from the ring for good after his match with Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, and he revealed in an interview with Tom Rinaldi for WWE that he has already signed a new contract as a WWE ambassador.

"I will be an ambassador to WWE. I'm already signed on for another five years, of which I was like [to WWE], please, as long as you can do it," he revealed. "I would like to be in this family as an employee, as a contributing part, for as long as I can. Physical activity, 100% [I'm done]. And I very rarely speak in absolutes, because you never know. I do know in this case. This is why I can speak in absolutes, because I don't want to let the people that I made a promise to down."

The 17-time world champion added that he has no regrets about retiring, as he had plenty of time to process the decision. His choice to retire was also made easier by his conviction that he would walk away from the ring if he didn't live up to his high standards.

"Everybody's asking, what's it feel like? I'm good, because I had nine months to plan the idea to pitch it, I have nine months to think about it. You don't have to die twice. And since I got here, since I started performing at a high level, I promised everybody that, like, man, when I miss a step, I'm gone. So if I break that promise, you can like me or hate me as a performer, but I would do that more for me than anybody else."

Cena, who has always emphasized the importance of the fans in his career, believes it would be wrong to promote a retirement tour and then go back on his word, stating that thousands of fans have paid big money to attend what they believed would be his final match in their city.