WWE's John Cena Says He Wants To Keep Wrestling But Is Still Retiring: 'My Body Hurts'

Former Undisputed WWE and Intercontinental Champion John Cena has been adamant throughout 2025 that Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 is his final time competing in the ring. Fans have been skeptical, however, as oftentimes, it seems like wrestlers are never really retired, taking into account the likes of The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and more. Cena once again reiterated that "The Last Time is Now" during an interview with Bill Simmons ahead of the match, and said fans can think what they want, but over the last 23 years, he's been able to turn around a lot of "nonbelievers" through his actions.

"I don't expect anyone to believe, 'Hey. I'm retiring,'" Cena said. "The precedent hasn't been set. The precedent for wrestling retirement is like a wrestling wedding. Something's going to go wrong in the wedding, no one ever retires... I understand the skepticism. You'll know I'm serious when I never come back."

Cena said that despite his retirement, he wants to wrestle forever. He said that he's heard a lot about going out on his own terms, but called it "bulls***," because he mentally doesn't want to stop. Physically, however, it's a different story.

"When you step in that building live, it's just a different energy," he explained. "I never want to let that go, but my body hurts. I'm a step slower. I promised myself and the fanbase when I started, before I won that first championship, 'When I'm a step slower, I'm out.'"

He said despite having what many have called his best-ever matches this year, it's really all he has left. Cena told Simmons he wants to go out on a level that is "still passable" and to not have to rely on luck.

