GUNTHER Wins Last Time Is Now Tournament On WWE SmackDown, Will Face John Cena At SNME

John Cena officially has his opponent for his final match of his retirement tour at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, and it will be GUNTHER to challenge him after "The Ring General" defeated LA Knight in the main event of "WWE SmackDown." "The Megastar" put up a fight throughout the bout, but in the end, GUNTHER made him tap out in the middle of the ring.

GUNTHER pushed Knight's face to start off the match, but it was Knight who got GUNTHER off of his feet first. "The Megastar" got his opponent into the corner and beat him down. He took him down on the outside with a baseball slide and threw him over the commentary desk. "The Ring General" quickly took control again once back inside the ring, however, but Knight countered a sleeper hold attempt and hit GUNTHER with an AA, followed by a burning hammer. The pair traded chops in the middle of the ring. Knight got GUNTHER back into a corner and hit him with a running knee, but when he went for a second, he was caught and put into another sleeper hold.

The pair also traded moves from the top rope, with Knight hitting an elbow drop and GUNTHER hitting two splashes. Knight kicked out of a big power bomb and countered a sleeper into a BFT, but GUNTHER got his foot on the bottom rope. GUNTHER put Knight in the sleeper hold once again, but Knight fought out of it and tried for another AA. GUNTHER beat him down with elbows to the back of his neck, and locked in a modified STF. Knight tapped in the middle of the ring, and "The Ring General" will go on to face "The Never Seen 17" in his final match in Washington, DC.