WWE SmackDown Results 12/5 - Cody Rhodes Appears, The Last Time Is Now Tournament Finals & More

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, The Usos, and Roman Reigns came up short to The Vision, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames match this past Saturday at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames thanks to the help of a masked person who scaled the cage and has yet to be revealed. Following such, Rhodes will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share as he looks ahead to the future.

John Cena's final ever opponent at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 will be revealed tonight, as GUNTHER and LA Knight go head-to-head with one another in the finals of The Last Time Is Now Tournament. GUNTHER emerged victorious against Je'Von Evans in the first round, Carmelo Hayes in the quarterfinals, and Solo Sikoa in the semifinals, while Knight scored victories against Zack Ryder, The Miz, and Jey Uso in the first round, quarterfinals, and semifinals respectively.

Reigning WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill will be competing in her first match since scoring a quick victory against B-Fab on the November 14 edition of "SmackDown" as she faces Alba Fyre in non-title competition. While Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green looked to finally celebrate becoming a two time titleholder last Friday alongside Fyre, Cargill interrupted the festivities by levelling Fyre with a boot and Green with a Jaded.

Alexa Bliss will be returning to singles competition tonight as she goes one-on-one with one half of The Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane. As Bliss and her tag team partner Charlotte Flair continue their quest to recapture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Sane and Asuka after they were dethroned by them on the November 10 episode of "WWE Raw", Bliss, Flair, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and AJ Lee emerged victorious against Sane, Asuka, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Becky Lynch in the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Additionally, the aforementioned Sioka will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share after The Wyatt Sicks confronted him during last Friday's show moments after his and the rest of MFT's victory against Sami Zayn, Rey Fenix, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Motor City Machine Guns in a Ten Man Survivor Series Elimination Match. Ilja Dragunov will also be issuing another US Open Challenge tonight as he continues to refuse giving Tommaso Ciampa a title shot and successful defenses of the United States Champion against the likes of Fraxiom, Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black, and #DIY.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events of Survivor Series: WarGames.

We then head backstage, where Drew McIntyre confronts Nick Aldis. Aldis, who is surrounded by security guards, makes it clear that McIntyre is still suspended and tells him to go home. McIntyre gets back in his car, but Cody Rhodes is waiting in the passenger's seat and attacks him before he makes his way to the ring and Michael Cole and Corey Graves both greet audiences at home.