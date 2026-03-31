Another WWE Women's Tag Title Match Ends In Chaos On Raw As Multiple Teams Interfere

The Irresistible Forces, Lash Legend and Nia Jax, are still WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after yet another women's tag match ended due to interference, this time on the red brand. Legend and Jax retained over Bayley and Lyra Valkyria on "WWE Raw."

Legend and Bayley started off the match and Legend overpowered the challenger. Bayley and Valkyria both fought to take the champions off their feet, and succeeded after Bayley hit a suicide dive to Jax, sending her into the commentary table, and they dumped Legend over the ropes on the other side of the ring. Jax was back in control of the match after a break, however.

She hit Valkyria with a Samoan Drop, but Valkyria countered a vertical suplex from Legend with a DDT. Bayley hit an elbow across the back of Legend's neck, but was taken out by Jax. Jax looked for the Annihilator, but Bayley got to her feet and hit Jax with a powerbomb. Valkyria hit a moonsault to Jax, but Legend broke up the pin.

As a flurry of offense from both teams left all the women laid out in the ring, the Bella Twins strode down the ramp, followed by Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. They started arguing on the outside and Valkyria got out of the ring to tell them to knock it off, and Jax sent her flying into Flair and Bliss before she and Legend beat down the Bellas.

Flair and Bliss jumped in the ring to attack the Irresistible Forces, causing the disqualification, and all the teams proceeded to beat up the champions before arguing with one another in the ring.