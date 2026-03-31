Two New Matches Added To WWE WrestleMania 42 Card

We're less than three weeks away from the biggest show of the year and the card is still coming together with two new matches added.

It was announced via a video package that Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio is now official for WrestleMania. Mysterio and the Judgment Day turned on Balor and kicked him out a few weeks ago. Balor returned and cost Mysterio in his rematch for the IC title.

After defeating Kofi Kingston on "Raw" to retain the title, Penta announced he will defend the Men's Intercontinental Championship at "The Show of the Immortals". It will be contested in a ladder match, which he called "his kingdom". Fightful Select's Corey Brennan reported that there would be a series of qualifying matches to determine who will be in the 'Mania match, but Michael Cole later announced that the qualifying matches had already occurred on "WWE Main Event," announcing the competitors as Penta, Dragon Lee, Rusev, Je'Von Evans, and JD McDonagh.

WrestleMania 42 will emanate from Las Vega, Nevada over two nights on April 18 and 19. Earlier on Monday, John Cena announced that he'll be making his WWE return to host the event.