The Judgment Day Destroys Finn Balor After Argument With Dominik Mysterio On WWE Raw

The cooker pressure that's been heating up finally exploded on "Raw" when the Judgment Day destroyed Dominik Mysterio.

"Dirty Dom" had been looking for Finn Balor to confront him after getting involved in his match last week. Although he was cursed by Danhausen before the match, Mysterio blamed Balor. Mysterio had ordered JD McDonagh to get the ring bell hammer, but Balor stopped him because Mysterio previously said he wanted to do it on his own. Balor told Mysterio tonight that it was for his own good and said "maybe you are a spoiled, little p****!"

Mysterio struck Balor and McDonagh tried to calm Balor down, but he responded with a Pele Kick. When he grabbed Mysterio by the throat, McDonagh pulled Balor off. Balor charged at Mysterio and McDonagh took him down with a clothesline. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez joined in before it became a four-on-one assault. Balor briefly fought back before Mysterio hit him in the face with the ring bell hammer. He then put it in his shoe and connected with a 619 to Balor. He followed with a Frog Splash and McDonagh attacked him with a chair. As the refs tried to stop him, Mysterio connected with another Frog Splash with the chair laid across Balor's stomach.

Balor joined Judgement Day in June 2022 when they turned on Edge and kicked him out. Balor was the one who added McDonagh to the group.