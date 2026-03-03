Penta Bests Dirty Dom To Win WWE IC Title

Minutes after being cursed by Danhausen, Dominik Mysterio lost the Men's Intercontinental Championship to Penta.

Prior to the match, Danhausen read a list of demands to Adam Pearce. The men of the Judgement Day were walking by and Pearce introduced them to Danhausen so he could go get a drink. While they were talking, Danhausen cursed Mysterio.

Early on, the champion had control of the match until Penta connected with a kick to the face from the outside and followed with a tope con hilo. A little later, Penta stopped Mysterio from finishing Three Amigos. Mysterio responded by landing a DDT on the apron. Mysterio took out Penta by diving over the top rope onto his opponent. They threw themselves into the time keeper's area. Back in the ring, Penta continued the offense and nearly got the win.

Mysterio reversed Destroyer into a driver before connecting with 619. Penta caught Mysterio attempting a splash and connected with a Penta Driver, but Mysterio barely kicked out. Penta stomped on Mysterio repeatedly in the corner, but the ref had to pull him away. He immediately hit him with a shoulder in the corner. He was sending Mysterio into the opposite corner, when Mysterio sent shoulder first into the ringpost. While the ref was distracted, Mysterio asked JD McDonagh to get the ringbell hammer. Finn Balor stopped him because he said Mysterio told them earlier he wanted to do it on his own. Mysterio took Penta down with a drop toe hold, but Penta blocked a 619 and hit the Destroyer for the win.

This is Penta's first championship since coming to WWE in January 2025. Mysterio held the title for 94 days in his second reign.