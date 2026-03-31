Seth Rollins Medically Cleared To Compete, Gets Attacked By GUNTHER On WWE Raw

Gunther returned during "WWE Raw" to establish a WrestleMania 42 feud with Seth Rollins, coming to the aid of Paul Heyman.

Heyman had taken to the ring for a promo segment addressing the supposed vendetta towards him and the Vision by General Manager Adam Pearce, prompting Pearce to come out and respond. The GM told Heyman that the charges had been dropped against Rollins for his in-storyline arrest last week, and went further to say that he had also been medically cleared for competition.

A scared Heyman was then approached from behind by a masked Rollins in the ring, unmasking and clattering the manager with a steel chair shot. He set up Heyman on the chair, presumably for a stomp onto it.

That's when Gunther made his return and cinched in a rear choke on Rollins, pushing him up against the announcer's desk as Rollins flailed about looking for an escape. As he passed out, Gunther pointed to the WrestleMania sign. Pearce later made the match official in a backstage segment addressing the attack.

It's not yet clear whether that means Gunther is a part of the Vision or being represented by Heyman moving forward. Gunther was last seen beating Dragon Lee at the beginning of this month. He had retired both John Cena and AJ Styles ahead of that, lending to the idea that he would be facing the currently injured Rey Mysterio in the next match of that grain at WrestleMania.