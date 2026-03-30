Injured WWE Star Reportedly Backstage At Raw Tonight

An injured WWE star is reportedly backstage at "WWE Raw" at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, according to a new report. PWInsider Elite reported that former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is backstage.

PWIE did not report as to whether or not Breakker is planned for the show. The star underwent surgery for a serious hernia he reportedly suffered during the February 2 edition of the red brand, where he flipped the commentary desk during a rage in the opening moments of the show.

Breakker was enraged at "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce after he was quickly eliminated from the Royal Rumble following a stomp by a mystery man in a black hoodie, revealed later to be Seth Rollins, before he could even get in the ring after drawing the #2 spot in the match. Breakker was thrown over the top rope immediately by Oba Femi.

While still not confirmed, reports had been optimistic in recent days and weeks that the former NXT Champion would be good to go for the "Showcase of the Immortals," especially after the return of Rollins. "The Visionary" and former leader of The Vision, was written off television, for a real-life injury suffered at Crown Jewel, by Breakker in October. As of a March 19 report, WWE was hopeful Breakker would be cleared to compete before WrestleMania.

While it's also unclear if Rollins is cleared for in-ring action, as he has yet to take a bump since his return at Elimination Chamber, despite getting physical himself, the reported plans were Rollins vs. Breakker at WrestleMania 42.