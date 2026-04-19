WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two Results 4/19 - Four Titles Up For Grabs, Oba Femi Faces Brock Lesnar & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two on April 19, 2026, coming to you live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada at a special main show start time of 6 PM ET!

CM Punk will be putting his World Heavyweight Championship for the first time since retaining against Finn Balor at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 28 as he defends against archrival Roman Reigns. Reigns emerged victorious in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble and later chose to challenge Punk. Since then, the two men have met one another in a series of verbal confrontations and physical brawls over the last several weeks on "WWE Raw", including this past Monday's episode of the show when Punk got honest about where his hatred for Reigns comes from.

Jade Cargill will be putting the Women's Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Jordynne Grace on the February 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown" as she defends against Rhea Ripley. Cargill and Ripley came face-to-face with one another in a series of verbal confrontations after Ripley secured a match against Cargill by defeating Raquel Rodriguez, Kiana James, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Tiffany Stratton in the 2026 Women's Elimination Chamber Match at Elimination Chamber. With Cargill having revealed an alliance with Michin and B-Fab shortly after, Ripley scored a win against B-Fab on the March 27 episode of "SmackDown". Ripley and her close friend IYO SKY then defeated Michin and B-Fab in a tag team match on the April 6 episode of "Raw", but Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab blindsided SKY with an attack in the moments that followed the match as they forced Ripley to watch.

Penta will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line as he defends against JD McDonagh of Judgment Day, Dragon Lee, Rusev, Je'Von Evans, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a Six-Way Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship. Not only did Penta announce the Ladder Match after retaining the Intercontinental Championship against Kofi Kingston on the March 30 edition of "Raw", but Rey made his return, announced he had been medically cleared, and had gotten a spot in tonight's match following a Six Man Tag Team Match pitting Penta, Evans, and Lee against Los Americanos.

Sami Zayn will be putting the United States Championship on the line as he defends against Trick Williams in what will mark the first meeting of the pair since Zayn scored a win against Williams at a Live Event on February 14. Zayn dethroned Carmelo Hayes as United States Champion on the March 27 episode of "SmackDown" in order to secure a spot on the WrestleMania 42 card, with Williams having called his shot for a United States Championship WrestleMania match earlier that same night.

Oba Femi will be taking part in his first ever WrestleMania match when he goes one-on-one with Brock Lesnar in the opening match of tonight's show. Lesnar issued an Open Challenge to a WrestleMania 42 match to anyone who wished to answer, with Femi answering the call on the March 16 episode of "Raw" by leaving Femi laid out and pointing to the WrestleMania 42 sign. Since then, the two men have come face-to-face in a series of confrontations including the March 23 episode of "Raw" when Femi stood tall over Lesnar once again by blindsiding him with an attack and a brawl that broke out between them on the April 6 episode of "Raw" when they were initially set to sign the contract for tonight's match.

Finn Balor and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio may have spent years as Judgment Day stablemates, but that all changed on the Match 9 episode of "Raw" when Dominik, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Balor's close friend JD McDonagh kicked him out of the group by blindsiding him with an attack during a meeting between Judgment Day. With Morgan having revealed in a video the following week that she had set a plan in motion to kick out Balor from the moment she had joined Judgment Day, Balor cost Dominik his rematch for the Intercontinental Championship against the aforementioned Penta by taking out McDonagh as a distraction on the March 23 episode of "Raw'. Following such events, Balor and Dominik will be going head-to-head with one another in singles competition as Balor brings back his "Demon" persona".

Additionally, John Cena is set to host the festivities at Night Two of WrestleMania 42.