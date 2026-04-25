Blake Monroe Called Up From WWE NXT, Coming To SmackDown

Former Women's North American Champion Blake Monroe seems to have officially been called up to the main roster from "WWE NXT," as she's being promoted as "coming soon" to "WWE SmackDown." During Friday's episode, a video vignette for "The Glamour" played, advertising her impending arrival to the blue brand.

The video, similar to her initial debut vignette on "NXT" when it came to the voiceover, showed various clips of Monroe in some of her recent matches on the developmental brand. Monroe lost a casket match against Women's NA Champion Tatum Paxley on Tuesday's edition of "NXT: Revenge." Paxley shutting the casket lid seemingly sealed Monroe's fate, as her call-up had been rumored for months.

Monroe, the former Mariah May in AEW, where she held the AEW Women's World Championship, joined "NXT" in June, following her departure from Tony Khan's company in May. Her WWE in-ring debut came at the Great American Bash when she teamed with Jordynne Grace to defeat Fatal Influence, but she turned heel on Grace the next night, kicking off her first official feud in the company. She won the Women's North American Championship from Zaria, who was defending the gold on behalf of Sol Ruca, at Halloween Havoc in October.