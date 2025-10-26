Blake Monroe Wins NXT Women's NA Title By Defeating Zaria At WWE Halloween Havoc 2025

Blake Monroe defeated Zaria for the NXT Women's North American Championship during "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc, etching herself into history having had title reigns in AEW and WWE within eight months of each other.

Zaria was defending the title on behalf of Sol Ruca after she sustained an injury in their challenge against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the Women's Tag Team Championship, while Monroe had established herself as the next challenger for Ruca's title before she had got injured. Monroe had even defeated Zaria in the build-up to Halloween Havoc, getting the better of her eventual championship opponent after less than seven minutes.

After getting sent into the steel steps, Zaria appeared to have had separated her shoulder, only for Ruca stood at ringside to ram her into the ring post to pop it back in place. Monroe went to stab Zaria back in the ring with an obscured hair clip, but Zaria speared her for a near-fall, and Monroe rolled out of the ring.

She then lured Zaria into knocking Ruca over, getting back in the ring as Zaria turned her attention to help her fallen friend; Monroe used that distraction to take advantage of her opponent, bringing the action back into the ring and finishing things off to claim the title.

Monroe celebrated with her newly-won title after the bell had rung, while Zaria and Ruca sat crestfallen against the ring apron consoling one another. Having not won this match, Zaria will go down having defended the title despite never formally holding it, while Ruca's reign officially ends after 190 days.