Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss Retain WWE Women's Tag Titles Against NXT Stars

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are still WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after defeating "WWE NXT's" Sol Ruca and Zaria on "WWE SmackDown" Friday night. The champions had a little help from "NXT" star Blake Monroe, who was sat ringside ahead of her Women's North American Championship match against Ruca at Halloween Havoc. Some distraction from Monroe helped Flair get the advantage.

Flair and Ruca started off the match before Zaria and Bliss quickly tagged in. Zaria tried to overpower Bliss, but Bliss countered and looked for Sister Abagail, which Zaria escaped. The "NXT" stars dominated the champions through a commercial break. Bliss tripped up Ruca and she fell through the ropes, but was back inside the ring in time to prevent Bliss from tagging in Flair. Bliss rolled out of the way of a double-team move to regain momentum and got the tag to Flair. "The Queen" hit a cross body off the top rope to "ZaRuca" and hit both women with chops.

Ruca hit a Sol Snatcher to Flair, but Bliss broke up the fall. The Women's Speed Champion attempted another Sol Snatcher from the ropes to the outside to Flair. Monroe was shown cheering for Ruca at ringside and Ruca got in her face, and Flair was able to hit a chop block to Ruca's leg while she was distracted. Flair got her back in the ring and locked in the figure four and bridged into the figure eight, making Ruca tap out.