Tatum Paxley Retains WWE NXT Women's NA Championship With Help From Title Belt

Tatum Paxley has put Blake Monroe (and her dreams of becoming a two-time NXT Women's North American Champion) to rest after a grueling Casket Match on "WWE NXT" Revenge.

This marked the first time since the 1998 Royal Rumble that a championship came attached to the Casket Match stipulation under the WWE banner. In this case, Paxley defended and used the NXT Women's North American Championship to her advantage.

With all weapons legal, Paxley struck Monroe with a bouquet of flowers in the early goings before retrieving her signature dollhouse from under the ring. Monroe used the latter against Paxley as she raked the defending champion's eyes, then dropkicked her into the house. "The Glamour" continued her offense by dazing Paxley with a fire extinguisher and a DDT to the floor. When she shoved Paxley into the casket and attempted to close it, though, Paxley wedged her title belt in between the lid and rim, thus preventing a full closure.

Evidently frustrated, Monroe then repeatedly lashed Paxley with the NXT Women's North American Championship belt in the ring. A sprinkling of diamonds from a pillowcase followed, with Monroe ready to drop Paxley onto them. Instead, a Cemetery Drive from the raven-haired star ensured that Monroe met them in her place. With Monroe teetering on the apron afterward, Paxley then launched her into the casket with a spinning kick and firmly closed it to retain the title.

Paxley's reign as NXT Women's North American Champion began when she defeated Izzi Dame, her former Culling stablemate, at "NXT" Vengeance Day. "NXT" Revenge marked only the second women's Casket Match overall in WWE, with Paxley also triumphing in the first from 2024.