WWE NXT Revenge Week Two Results 4/21 - Two Titles On The Line, Joe Hendry Faces Keanu Carver, Zaria And Sol Ruca Clash In Last Woman Standing Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "WWE NXT!" We are coming to you from "NXT's" home at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for Week 2 of "NXT Revenge." Week One saw Lola Vice defend her "NXT" Women's Championship against former titleholder Jacy Jayne, while Tony D'Angelo defended his "NXT" Champion against Ethan Page. What will Week Two have in store for WWE's hottest new upstarts?

After having his concert interrupted during "NXT Revenge" Week One, Joe Hendry is looking to get some payback on the indomitable Keanu Carver. Hendry might have lost his "NXT" Championship to new titleholder D'Angelo at "Stand and Deliver," but he is not letting the loss slow him down. Will Hendry's infectious optimism lead him to rebuild his standing in "NXT" at Carver's expense, or will the indestructable Carver blow through Hendry, just like he did to Jasper Troy and Josh Briggs?

EK Prosperr has made a splash in the "NXT" scene following his win over Dorian Van Dux in the first round of the ongoing "WWE Speed" Championship tournament. Now, he faces Lexis King, who defeated WWE ID Champion Chazz "Starboy" Hall to progress to tournament finals. Will Prosperr be able to usurp the King for the WWE Speed title, or does the former "NXT" Heritage Cup holder and Birthright stable leader have a nefarious plan in store to steal the victory?

Even with "Stand and Deliver" in the rear view mirror, it seems that Blake Monroe is not done with Tatum Paxley. Even after coming up short against the "NXT" Women's North American Champion at "Stand and Deliver," Blake Monroe has not yielded in her pursuit for her beloved title back. Paxley, however, seems more than willing to put this feud to rest — permanently. Monroe and Paxley will clash in a Casket Match for Paxley's title tonight!

On the topic of "Stand and Deliver" holdovers, Zaria and Sol Ruca just cannot keep their hands off of each other. While this Last Woman Standing match has been on the "NXT Revenge" Week Two card for a while, things between Zaria and Ruca could not possibly be worse — not after the events of Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," where Zaria cost Ruca a win in her official main roster call-up match. Zaria and Ruca have been at war for months. Can they settle things, once and for all, in tonight's match at "NXT Revenge?"