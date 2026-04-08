Lexis King Beats WWE ID Champion To Advance In Men's Speed Tournament

With the WWE Men's Speed Championship currently vacant, the "WWE NXT" brand began a tournament to crown its new holder.

Kicking off the tournament, Birthright's Lexis King took on WWE Men's ID Champion Starboy Charlie, who adopted the ring name of Chazz "Starboy" Hall for his "NXT" debut. Within the three-minute time limit, Hall put his high-flying skills on display, at one point knocking King to the floor with a leaping kick, then laying him out with a Sasuke Special. When Hall attempted to finish King off with a Shooting Star Press, however, King raised his knees to block it. As Hall moved in a daze, King then planted him with The Coronation (swinging neckbreaker) for the first-round win.

Following Hall's loss to King, it is unclear if he will make more "NXT" appearance in the future. Nevertheless, the Men's Speed Championship will continue on next week's edition of "NXT," with EK Prosper (formerly Eli Knight) facing Dorian Van Dux (formerly Mike D Vecchio). The winner of that will meet King in the finals. The WWE Men's Speed Championship match will occur during week two of the "NXT" Revenge television special.

"The French Luchador" Elio LeFleur captured the Men's Speed Title by pinning Jasper Troy in February. In late March, however, he sustained a shoulder injury upon a collision with the turnbuckle at an "NXT" live event. According to LeFleur, he specifically tore his labrum and shoulder ligaments, meaning he'd be out of action for six months. Earlier today, LeFleur confirmed that he underwent surgery for the respective injury.