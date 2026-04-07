Former WWE Men's Speed Champion Elio Lefleur Shares Injury Update

After quickly gaining momentum to start 2026, WWE's Elio Lefleur was hit with a major setback when both he and Lexis King suffered injuries during a multi-man tag match during an "NXT" live event. While King escaped serious injury, Lefleur did not, announcing on television last week that he had suffered ligament damage and a torn labrum, forcing him out of action and to vacate the WWE Men's Speed Championship, which Lefleur won in late February.

One week later, Lefleur's recovery begins. Taking to X on Tuesday afternoon, Lefleur posted a photo of him in scrubs and in a hospital chair, giving the thumbs up, while also covering his face with a flower emoji. The WWE star confirmed that he had successful surgery on his arm, and assured fans that they would be seeing him soon.

Surgery was a success.

See you soon. 💪 pic.twitter.com/bdPuk6LNzB — Elio LeFleur 🌸 (@ElioLeFleurWWE) April 7, 2026

When confirming his injury, Lefleur stated that he would be out of action for about six months; that is in line with a typical recovery from surgery to repair a torn labrum, though that doesn't factor into the other ligaments Lefleur injured. Should he return during that timeframe, that would mean Lefleur would be back in the ring around October. It would represent the longest absence he's had in the ring during his wrestling career, with his previous hiatus's during his indie career lasting only two to three months.

In the meantime, "NXT" will look to move forward without Lafleur by crowning a new Men's Speed Champion via a tournament. That tournament will kick off during tonight's episode of "NXT," which will also focus on the fall out of Stand & Deliver this past weekend.